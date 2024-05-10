Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.