Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
