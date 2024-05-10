Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 1,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

