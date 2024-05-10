Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Announces Dividend Increase – $4.57 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 4.57 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Euronav has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.04. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

