Sidoti Csr Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ODP has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

