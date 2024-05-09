Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

TRIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 6,553,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

