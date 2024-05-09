EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,351. The firm has a market cap of $600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.53. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,029 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 232,250 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

