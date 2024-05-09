Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.15. The company had a trading volume of 143,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,123. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

