Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,443 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.69 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

