Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $559,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

