Stevens Capital Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.