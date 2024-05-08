iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Reduced by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.05. 227,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

