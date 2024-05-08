Decred (DCR) Price Tops $20.62 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Decred has a total market cap of $330.75 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $20.62 or 0.00033135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,043,257 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

