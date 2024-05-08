Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.
In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
