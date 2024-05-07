Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,936,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,979,000 after purchasing an additional 661,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,892,000 after buying an additional 2,170,733 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,483,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 883,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.