Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,400,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

