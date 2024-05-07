Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.43.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.90 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

