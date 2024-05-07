Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CODX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

