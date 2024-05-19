Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.