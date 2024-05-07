Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) to $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million to $255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.
Thoughtworks Trading Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.41.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.