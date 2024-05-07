Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Announces Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Artivion updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Trading Up 0.7 %

AORT opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

