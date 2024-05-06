Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 14,586 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 157,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

