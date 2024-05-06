Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 40,960 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

