AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.55

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.55 and last traded at $148.37, with a volume of 106382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.