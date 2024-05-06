International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.35. 275,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 221,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Several brokerages have commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 313,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 138,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,391,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in International Money Express by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

