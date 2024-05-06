Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.02. 198,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,331. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $477.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.