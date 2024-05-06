Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 15.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 81.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

CB traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.05. 756,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.