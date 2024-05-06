ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 66.0% during the third quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $15.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $916.92. 641,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $951.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.16. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.