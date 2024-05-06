iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.