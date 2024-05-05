SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $55,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

