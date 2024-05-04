Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Atlassian worth $115,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,595,022.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,450 shares of company stock worth $60,110,850. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average is $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

