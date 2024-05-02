iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

