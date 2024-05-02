DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,782 shares of company stock worth $63,130,157. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

