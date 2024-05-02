CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells $75,388.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $211,399.85.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of CTS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,252,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CTS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

