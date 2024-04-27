Callan Capital LLC Purchases 45,416 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 330,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

