WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $2.10 at UBS Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,379. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

