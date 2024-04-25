FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 99,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 444,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

