RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AMYZF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,668. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

