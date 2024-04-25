RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of AMYZF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,668. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.