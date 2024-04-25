Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $271.33 on Thursday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $271.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

