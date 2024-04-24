8,895 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cable One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cable One by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 108,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $627.80.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,445. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.37 and a 52 week high of $768.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

