Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251,862 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 13.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Aegon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,244. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

