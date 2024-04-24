Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 227,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

AQU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 64,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Aquaron Acquisition Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

