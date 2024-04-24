Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Insider Activity
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.