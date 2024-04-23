Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 9,312,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

