Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$81.44

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.44.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN opened at C$61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.08. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.