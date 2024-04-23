Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 653,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.