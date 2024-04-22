Gimbal Financial Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.43. 5,941,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,161. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

