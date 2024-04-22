Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 61,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.29. 166,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average of $316.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

