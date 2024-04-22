Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million-$203.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.56. 1,413,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,632. Calix has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

