Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $54.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

