iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

